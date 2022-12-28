Clay Center – Grow Clay County is excited to announce that they received the SEED Grant in the amount of $46,651 that will go to various communities in Clay County for projects in three categories, Community Vibrancy, Libraries, and Food Retail.
“Grow Clay County has been working to strengthen our county as a whole and work collectively with each community, understanding we are better when we work together,” said Grow Clay County Director Natalie Muruato. “Each community has assets that contribute to the quality of life and economic prosperity of our area. Clay County has seen an increase in visitors because of our murals, and community vibrancy plays a big part in how people feel when they come to a community. However, many small communities battle population decline, infrastructure issues, housing, and childcare shortages, and other projects like placemaking and city attractiveness rank way down on the to-do list. The SEED Grant will help jump-start some of these projects in our rural towns, enhancing the visitor experience and quality of life for the residents.”
