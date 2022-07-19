EMPORIA, Kan.-- Michelle Young of Abilene, Kansas, was among nearly 100 Emporia State students named to the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list in the spring 2022 semester.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
EMPORIA, Kan.-- Michelle Young of Abilene, Kansas, was among nearly 100 Emporia State students named to the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences dean's list in the spring 2022 semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.