This year’s Gather For Good Match Day has 41 organizations and charities asking for your support.
The event, held from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21 at the Clay County Museum. In prior Match Days, the Clay Center Improvement Foundation has offered each non-profit group up to $1,000 in match money. However, this year, each non-profit group will be eligible to receive up to $2,000. Donate in person, mail it in by Sept. 21, or donate online between 12 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.