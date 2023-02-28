The Clay County Arts Council continues their 2022-23 membership programs withChef Alli,of Mayetta, Kan. Chef Alli is a farm wife, mom and chef and advocates and educates her audiences about agriculture with her farm-to-table dishes. She's been stirring up a love of farm fresh cooking for more than a decade.
The program will be hosted at The Rex Theatre on Saturday, March 4 at 7 p.m. Chef Alli will demonstrate a variety of tacos and fiesta-style dips and sips. The menu includes grilled chicken tacos with pool side guacamole, beef carnitas with grilled pineapple salsa, and fish tacos with creamy-chipotle pico slaw. A sample of Chef Alli's pitcher-style margaritas will be offered to the audience members who are 21 and older.
