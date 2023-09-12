The Clay Center City Council gave the green light on a proposal put together by BHS Construction to change specifications on the restt room and concession stand for the flag football fields north of the Fairgrounds that greatly reduces the cost.
Adam Crowl, of BHS Construction, told the council at its meeting last week that the new proposal will keep the size of the building the same, will include the same number of stalls in the bathroom and the same amounts of sinks, and they were able to keep a lot of the features that Parks and Recreation wanted for the facility.
