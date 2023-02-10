During Monday night’s meeting of the Wakefield City Council it was announced that the city will hold a public hearing on Monday, Feb. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the City Building, to present and discuss the proposed wastewater treatment plant project.
As discussed at the meeting, the improvements being discussed will be funded under the low interest State Revolving Loan Fund Program through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The Loan application will include funding for an improvement plan consisting of land acquisition, construction of a non-discharging lagoon with irrigation, pump controls, two transfer structures, a pump station, an irrigation pump station, an irrigation pivot, 2,500 LF of force main, 3,000 LF of fencing, 11,100 tons of rock rip rap and 50,000 cubic yards of earthwork, along with other related miscellaneous appurtenances.
