Rural Abilene farmer and rancher Scott Hill is running for the Republican nomination for the 70th House District in the August 2 primary election. The 70th District includes Longford in Clay County as well as the areas around Abilene, Chapman and Solomon in Dickinson County and the areas around Marion and Lincolnville in Marion County.
Hill, who is a PhD scientist, is confident that his background in publishing and reviewing scientific literature will provide valuable guidance in keeping politics out of science.
