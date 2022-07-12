Magician Adam White didn’t have any trouble picking volunteers to help with his Magic Show presented as the Finale for the Clay Center Carnegie Library’s Summer Reading program, July 7. It attracted approximately 104 children and adults in attendance.
Charlotte Hevelone (left) and Malachi Dearman (right) assist Magician Adam White by hiding a red clown nose in their hands only to find it “magically” increased to have many noses in their hand after the wave of White’s magic wand.
Ryan Berroth (left) eagerly volunteered to be an assistant for White in a magic trick involving his “pet” skunk, Kenny, only to be puzzled whether or not it was alive or not.
Photos by Melanie Musselman
The Clay Center Carnegie Library completed their 2022 Summer Reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities” with a Magic Show for all participants, July 7 at the First Baptist Church.
According to Children's Librarian Pixie Knepper there were 262 kids, ages 0-17 years old who were involved with the summer reading program. This total is 74 more than last year. In addition, they had approximately 130 adults enrolled.
