The Clay Center Carnegie Library completed their 2022 Summer Reading program, “Oceans of Possibilities” with a Magic Show for all participants, July 7 at the First Baptist Church. 

According to Children's Librarian Pixie Knepper there were 262 kids, ages 0-17 years old who were involved with the summer reading program. This total is 74 more than last year. In addition, they had approximately 130 adults enrolled. 