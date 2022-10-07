September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The freshmen health students at CCCHS have spent their first unit normalizing discussion about mental health. Students have been learning about stigma, brain structure, and the negative impact excessive stress and substance abuse can have on body and brain chemistry. Research shows these are factors in developing mental health distress and disorders.
As a part of the unit, students worked on personal stress management strategies including physical exercise and mindfulness practices. CCCHS Student Body President Julia Rieger spoke to a group of students about how being involved in many school activities, homework, and having a job are all types of positive stress in her life. She shared her strategies in how she manages that stress. Julia is a yoga instructor at Happy Hippie and used her talents to lead this group of students in a yoga flow.
