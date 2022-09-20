The Kansas Highway Patrol has confirmed that Harold R. Mugler, 69, Clay Center died in an accident this morning at Sixth and Lincoln Avenue.
The Patrol reports that Mugler was walking southbound across Lincoln Avenue in the crosswalk when he was struck by a USD-379 Bluebird school bus driven by Brenda G. Peterson at 6:39 this morning. The bus was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Avenue approaching Sixth Street and the driver of vehicle one failed to see the pedestrian in the crosswalk, the Patrol said.
