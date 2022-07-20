4-H Prince & Princess named for 2022 Clay County Fair

Clay County 4-H named Ryan Geer of the Washington Headliners 4-H Club and Kelly Martin of the Countryside Crusaders 4-H Club as the 2022 Clay County Fair Prince and Princess at last Tuesday's 4-H Fashion Revue. Other candidates for the Fair royalty included Aiden Argo, Lincoln Creek; Emily Avery, Cloverleaf and Lauren Benfer, Sturdy Oak. Geer and Martin will assist at the fair this week during the livestock shows, at the awards presentation and at the Project and Livestock auction. (Photo by Ryan Wilson)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.