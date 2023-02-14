Clay Center, KAN. – Clay Center Presbyterian Manor has issued a call for entries for the Art is Ageless® juried exhibit to be held April 12 and 13. Entries of artistic works will be accepted from any area artist who is 65 years of age or older to exhibit and/or compete for an opportunity to be featured in the Art is Ageless calendar in 2024.
Artists may choose to enter the exhibit only. For the competition, works are to have been completed in the past five years (since January 2019). There are nine categories, as well as designations of amateur or professional. Works to be entered for judging need to be at Presbyterian Manor by April 7, or call for pick up.
