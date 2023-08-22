A robbery on Liberty Street and a string of thefts and burglaries has prompted Sheriff Alan Benninga and County Attorney Joel Mason to caution the public and advise people to be on the lookout and keep their vehicles locked.
According to a press release from CCPD, on Aug. 4, at approximately 4:30 p.m., CCPD responded to a report of an attempted robbery in the 700 block of Liberty Street. Two suspects, two black males, fled on foot eastbound after breaking into a home there and attempting to rob the residents there.
