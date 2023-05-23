Honor our fallen warriors and contribute to the continuing needs of our veterans on National Poppy Day, May 26. Members of Clay Center American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 101 will be distributing bright red poppies in exchange for a donation throughout the weekend from May 26 to 27 at various locations in town.
The Flanders Fields poppy has become an internationally known and recognized symbol of the lives sacrificed in war and the hope that none died in vain. The American Legion Family called upon Congress to proclaim the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day, which was officially designated as such in 2017.
