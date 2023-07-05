KC Wolf mascot shares story and testimony

With a smile on his face and the joy of Christ in his heart, Dan Meers shared his story and testimony to the large crowd gathered at Dexter Park on June 25. Meers goes to work each day like many other men, dressed in a suit. The only difference is that instead of wearing a tie with his suit, Dan wears a tail as KC Wolf, the mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs.
For Dan Meers of Kansas City, Mo., Nov. 23, 2013 will forever be etched in his mind. It was a significant event in his life and not for happy reasons because he almost didn’t make it to see November 24.
Meers is a motivational speaker, author, family man and most recognizable is an NFL mascot, the Kansas City Chiefs “KC Wolf” mascot to be more specific. Meers shared his story and testimony at a community event hosted by the Clay Center Covenant Church on Sunday evening, June 25 at Dexter Park in Clay Center.
