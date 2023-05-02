Clay Center – Grow Clay County and the City of Clay Center is excited to announce that they received BASE Grant funding in the amount of $592,420 that will go towards housing and manufacturing infrastructure improvements across the community. The total investment of these projects equal nearly $2 million.
“This funding is huge for our community and really moves the needle toward economic growth,” of Grow Clay County Director Natalie Muruato said. “We are in need of housing, utilizing these funds to pave streets within the Ryan Addition will make the available lots more attractive to buyers as well as help support a 40-unit middle-income housing project located on 12th Street. The BASE funds will also help a local manufacturing firm reduce the cost for electrical upgrades needed for expansion with the possibility of 20 new jobs over the next couple of years.”
