Milford Lake, Tuttle Creek and Delaware WRAPS (Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategy) programs will host grazing management workshops featuring grazing specialist Jim Gerrish. He is a well-known rancher, researcher and grazing educator.
There will be four days of grazing education topics to help producers make better choices of their pasture and grazing opportunities. This workshop is tailored for livestock producers and will focus on improving soil health and grazing practices to protect the environment and improve water quality and farm/ranch profitability. Workshop topics will repeat each day.
