The Clay County community is invited to come and cheer for our local kids as they parade in their finest at this year’s promenade at 6:30 on Saturday evening, April 22. This year’s prom will be held at Vintage Gardens Downtown, with “It’s a Garden Party” as the theme.
Friends and family are invited to gather on Fifth Street between Lincoln and Grant avenues. Traffic will be blocked off to allow space for people to gather and for the students to cruise around the block, followed by them making their grand entrances down the middle of the block.
