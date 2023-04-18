Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 51F. SSE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.