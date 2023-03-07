Being a babysitter is a great opportunity, whether just for one evening or the entire summer, but caring for a child is also a very big responsibility. Attend “Building Blocks of Babysitting” so you have the foundation to be the best babysitter possible. Topics covered will include ages and stages of children, basic first aid and emergency procedures, activity ideas, and more. Kaitlin Moore, Macy Hynek, and Jordan Schuette, Extension Agents for the River Valley Extension District, will offer Building Blocks of Babysitting in each of the counties in the River Valley District to youth that have completed 6th grade and higher. Mark your calendars now to attend.
The cost is $10 which will cover a snack, lunch, and a small goodie bag. Please register by calling one of our four Extension Offices.
