Fran Martin recognized at the 5A State Basketball tournament

Fran Martin (center), a native of Clay Center and long-time KSHSAA administrator, was recently honored for her 18 years of service during the 5A State Basketball tournament in Emporia on March 11. Martin is joined by Tom McEvoy, (to her right) the Emporia Recreation Director and Carmen Doramus-Kinley (to her left), a multisport KSHSAA official along with other KSHSAA officials and staff. Martin will retire in June.
Last week, it was an emotional moment between Class 5A state championship games as KSHSAA honored long-time Clay Center native and administrator Francine Martin at her last state basketball tournament before she retires.
As Assistant Executive Director of the Kansas State High School Activities Association, Martin was honored during the 5A State Basketball tournament in Emporia last Saturday, March 11.
