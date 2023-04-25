The only known skeletal specimen of Silvisaurus to date is housed at the KU Natural History Museum and was donated by a Clay Center resident Jes Condray’s grandfather, Warren Condray. The dinosaur’s fossil remains include the skull, lower jaw, backbone, ribs, limb bones, armor-like plates and a large shoulder spike. Several years ago, new technologies emerged that helped KU paleontologists obtain more of the specimen from the rock in which it was embedded, and a new museum display was created for it in 2018. The exhibition can be seen at the museum, along with a large scientific illustration depicting a Silvisaurus walking.
The recent designation of Silvosaurus condrayi as the Kansas official land fossil has local connections. Warren Condray’s son, Jettie taught in USD 379 for a number of years and he often made presentations about the fossil to school children and others. Jettie later served as curator of the Ottawa County Museum. He was a long-time member of the Hebron Reformed Presbyterian Church in Clay Center. Jettie passed away in February of 2020.
Condray’s son Jes and wife Laurisa and family reside in Clay Center. So a grandson and four great-grandchildren of the rancher who found the fossil in 1955 live here.
