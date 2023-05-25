Memorial Day services will be held at the following rural cemeteries by the by Longford American Legion Post No. 88 on Monday May 29:
• Swartwood – 8:15 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Memorial Day services will be held at the following rural cemeteries by the by Longford American Legion Post No. 88 on Monday May 29:
• Swartwood – 8:15 a.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Rusty Connally can be reached at dispatchaddesk@gmail.com or (785) 632-2127
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.