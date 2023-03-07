Men and women age 60 and over are encouraged to participate in the eight-week Senior Fitness classes starting April 3. The one-hour class includes warm up and cool down stretches, breathing and strength exercises with the use of hand weights and exercise bands.
Classes are held on Mondays, 1:30 p.m. at the Clay County Museum Meeting Room, April 3, 10, 17 and 24; May 1, 8, 15 and 22. Hand weights and exercise bands are provided. Face masks are optional.
