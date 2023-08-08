Because of its efforts in recognizing, remembering and honoring the service and sacrifices of former prisoners of war, missing in action, and their families, the City of Wakefield has been officially proclaimed a POW-MIA City by the Jefferson Barracks POW-MIA Museum project, located in the Historic District of Jefferson Barracks near St. Louis.
The official unveiling of the Wakefield’s POW-MIA City proclamation and POW-MIA City sign will take place on Aug. 26 as part of the town’s annual birthday bash.
