The monthly meeting of the Clay County 4-H Council was called to order by President Kaley Chambers on Feb. 6.
Everyone was there. Secretary Blaine Benfer read the minutes of the last meeting. There was one communication from CCCHS after prom. Treasurer Juliann Begnoche gave her report. For reports, Amy and Devin said that we made Valentine’s Day cards. Ambassador leader Judy Stitt said the ambassadors made Valentine’s Day cards. For old business, President Kaley Chambers said that we need to approve the 4-H Budget and it was approved. For new business, Chambers said we need more people to door monitor for Club Days. For announcements, Chambers said that River Valley District Club Day was Saturday, Feb 18 at Washington County High School. The Regional 4-H Club Day will be on Saturday, March 25 at CCCHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.