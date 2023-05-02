At last week’s Lions Club meeting, Janelle Rieger shared pictures and experiences in “through hiking” on the Appalachian Trail in the east and on the John Muir Trail near Yosemite National Park in California.
Rieger explained that advances in ultra-light hiking gear have made this kind of long-distance destination hiking popular, which takes months to hike trails that span thousands of miles. The lighter gear make it possible for hikes to cover around 30 miles a day instead of eight to 10.
