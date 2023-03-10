Council members discussed plans they have been presented for a summer concert event in the park called the “Big Sexy Summer” planned for July 21-23. The event calls for three days of music in the park with seven bands performing on stage from 2 to 11 p.m. No official acts or plans were presented but city council members discussed logistics such as alcohol sales and camping rentals.
Despite the risqué sounding title, Mayor Chris Dumler said that he had been assured in an email by organizers that the event would be family friendly though he himself still had concerns regarding the name. Councilman Randy Garcia agreed with Dumler’s feelings, saying “I’m not against having fun, but I am against this turning into something it shouldn’t be for our town.”
