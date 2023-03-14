The Linn Zone Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML) invites all women of any age to their Spring event on Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, located north of Hanover, Kan., at 2942 27th Road. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m.
The speaker will be Paul Yates, the Executive Director of “I’ve Got a Name,” of Lincoln, Neb. It’s a non-profit organization devoted to protecting and providing hope for those vulnerable or victims of this abuse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.