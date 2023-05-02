The Community Chamber Orchestra will feature two guest pianists Friday, May 19, in a concert on Morganville School’s gym stage. In the first half of the program, Manhattan pianist Nancy Blockcolsky performs Bach’s Keyboard Concerto No. 3 In D Major with the orchestra, and plays in the Shostakovich Concertino, Op. 94 for two pianos with her student Eli Paddock playing piano l, and Blockcolsky performing piano 2.
After intermission, the orchestra strings will play five classical works by MacDowell, Diabelli, Mozart, Schumann and Pachelbel.
