Despite repeated attempts over the last couple of weeks, school officials employed by USD-379 have denied The Dispatch access to the CCCHS football team to take a picture of them in uniform for our upcoming Fall Sports Preview Edition.
As a result, The Dispatch will soon file a civil lawsuit in Clay County District Court against USD 379 seeking $1 million in punitive damages for violating its First Amendment rights.
“There is a clear, concerted effort by school district personnel who are seeking to prevent us from doing our job,” Dispatch Publisher Ryan D. Wilson said. “We will not let that stand, nor will we be bullied into giving up our Constitutionally-protected rights.”
After school started, The Dispatch contacted CCCHS athletic director Greg Ferguson on Aug. 17 about taking team photos. In past years, the newspaper usually contacted the school during the first week of class about taking team photos at the same time they did, which is typically done in the week before the scrimmage (the second week of class).
“They shared a schedule that did not include the football team, but that’s not terribly unusual, as coaches sometimes wait until the last minute to sign up for a time slot to take photos,” Wilson said. “On Thursday afternoon, when it became evident the football team wasn’t going to sign up for a slot, we proposed taking the team picture during Friday’s scrimmage, which has been a remedy in the past. We were told Friday afternoon by Superinterintendent Brett Nelson that we could not do that, because a photo of the team in uniform had been taken by Phil Frigon, sometime before Aug. 17, at a photo session The Dispatch was not invited to, and that was ‘good enough.’
“Considering the timing and district’s reluctance to schedule an alternative date to take the photo, it is clear that shutting us out was no accident,” Wilson said. "We strongly suspect this is their way of punishing the paper for not supporting the new stadium."
The Dispatch reached Dusty Mullin, attorney for USD 379 on Friday morning, who declined to speak with the paper about the incident because he was “off the clock.”
In addition to seeking a legal remedy, The DIspatch is asking for immediate resignation/termination of Superintendent Brett Nelson and any one else involved in the subjugation of our First Amendment rights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.