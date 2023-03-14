It was a wild, loud, and informative week at the Clay County Emergency Management offices as staff took part in a Child Passenger Safety Technician certification class. Attendees from all over Kansas gathered to learn the importance of child passenger safety, and after a week of classroom and hands-on activities, 19 students graduated with certification. The good news is that Clay County now has five more certified CPS-Technicians that can help parents keep their kids safe in vehicles.
The program has been a passion for many years for some of the participants, including the instructors who had the privilege of working with parents and caregivers to prevent children from being injured in crashes. The class included personnel from Clay County EMS and the Clay County Health Department.
