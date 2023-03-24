Loader named Honorable Mention for 2023 Lyle Neville Award

Senior Brett Loader of the Clay County Community High School wrestling team has been named as an honorable mention recipient in the 2023 Lyle Neville Excellence Award. Loader is a standout wrestler who achieved a 4A state championship title in the 165-pound weight class this year, with a record of 40-5. He was also named All-NCKL this year for his outstanding contributions on the mat. In addition to his athletic achievements, Loader has enlisted in the Marines and will begin his service after he graduates this year.
The Lyle Neville Excellence Award is an annual award and scholarship that recognizes the top senior high school wrestlers in the State of Kansas. The award is based on individual state championship performance over four years in high school, as well as other achievements in sports, academics, leadership, character, and other areas. The Selection Committee has announced the top 37 senior wrestlers in Kansas, and the top 25 semi-finalists have been named. The Selection Committee will soon announce the top 10 finalists, and the winner of the 2023 Lyle Neville Excellence Award will be selected from this group. The winner will receive a $1,000 academic scholarship, as well as a champion’s trophy and medal at their high school’s year-end award ceremony.
