Tigers Sub-State champions after stunning Pratt 51-36

The cheerleaders, students, the 5th grade CCYBA team and fans celebrate with the Tiger basketball team and coaches after defeating Pratt last Friday night to win the Sub-state championship. This is the first time since 1968 the Tiger basketball team has qualified for the state tournament.
The Clay Center Tigers have completed the first chapter of their Cinderella postseason by shocking the Kansas high school basketball world and winning the 4A Western Division Sub-State championship. Entering the tournament as a 12th seed with a less-than-stellar 7-13 record, the Tigers had their work cut out for them. But, as they’ve done all post-season long, they refused to be counted out.
Their opponent in the championship game was the Pratt Greenbacks, a formidable squad that was expected to make quick work of the upstart Tigers. But from the opening tip-off, it was clear that Clay Center had other plans. The Tigers came out firing on all cylinders, hitting three triples in the first quarter and taking a 16-12 lead over Pratt. Leading the way was superstar sophomore Cole Pladson, who poured in 6 points in the quarter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.