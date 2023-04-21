The Clay Center Dispatch received two awards in the Kansas Press Association’s annual Awards of Excellence contest.
Dispatch editor/publisher Ryan D. Wilson received second place in editorial writing among Kansas newspapers with a circulation of 1,500 or less. To be considered for this award, Wilson submitted three opinion pieces written in 2022, which were editorials titled “Release the donor list,” “Football player with second DUI shouldn’t be on the field” and “Through the Dark.”
