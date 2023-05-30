On Monday, the Longford American Legion Post No. 88 carried on what has become an annual tradition -- recognizing veterans buried in the county’s lesser known cemeteries, holding observances in Athelstane, Keystone Swarthout and Rose Meron cemeteries.
Oak Hill Presbyterian pastor Roxie Baer quoted Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s ‘Decoration Day’ poem as part of the program and noted that there are 32 veterans buried in Athelstane Cemetery, from the Civil War to the Vietnam War. The grave of Edward Lilley was decorated in that cemetery this year. Lilley served in the Army at the end of WWII. Each year, organizers choose a different grave to decorate.
