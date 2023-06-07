Fair Board President Mike Argo reported to Clay County Commissioners last week that the Fair schedules are going as planned.
They are needing to build some booths and quilt racks to place and use in the new building for the Fair, he said. The cabinets are still not installed in the new building but that will not affect the Fair. BHS Construction did plant grass around the new building and the Fair Board is trying to keep it watered.
