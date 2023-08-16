A fundraiser is being held at the Clay Center United Methodist Church Family Life Center on Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. for Lisa (Steffen) Sheets. They will be serving tacos and nachos along with a variety of desserts and salads for a free will donation.

Clay County has been home for Sheets, 57, most of her life. She has worked in customer service since the age of 16, as a trainer, bookkeeper, and manager. Her church is the Madura Congregational Church where she does bookkeeping to this day. Sheets raised two children and her mother is currently living with her.