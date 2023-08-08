On Nov. 2 to 13, 2024, Clint and Kathe Decker with the ministry of Great Awakenings will be leading a teaching tour to Israel. The trip is open to anyone. Two informational meetings will be held in August for people to learn more.
There will be an in-person meeting on Sunday, Aug. 13, at 2 p.m., in the Common Ground building, in Clay Center, 709 5th St., and a virtual meeting will be held Sunday, Aug. 20, at 3 p.m. via video link. Call or email Great Awakenings for the link.
