Demolition begins at Otto Unruh stadium

The historic Otto Unruh Stadium and Football Field in Clay Center, Kan., is currently undergoing demolition, with a new field set to be constructed closer to Clay Center Community High School. The move has caused controversy as the field has been in use for over 80 years.
The City of Clay Center originally transferred ownership of the limestone-built structure to the Clay Center Community High School in the 1960s, but, following the USD-379 school board’s decision to build the new stadium, chose not to take the stadium back due to its need for repair. Instead, the field was sold to Penni Lane Investments LLC in late 2022 for $302,000. The demolition process, which began three weeks after the city issued a demolition permit on Feb. 13, is expected to cost between $40,000 and $50,000.
