Brian Alan Crawford, 34, was arrested by the CCPD on March 7 for a charge of aggravated assault. Crawford was released the following day after posting $7,500 cash or surety bond.
Brian Allen Murrin, 39, was arrested by the CCPD on March 7 for three charges of criminal trespassing, two charges of domestic battery, and one charge each of criminal damage to property and violation of a protective order. Murrin was released later the same day.
