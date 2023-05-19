KDOT has informed the City of Clay Center that they will approve a curb cut onto US-24 from the McKinley School Property requested by a developer wanting to put a Dollar Store Market there if the city approves it as well.
Mayor Jimmy Thacther and City Attorney Dusty Mullin reported that they were just informed of this just before Tuesday’s council meeting and were surprised by the quick turn-around. Councilman Daton Hess, who works with KDOT regularly on city projects, said he was also “very surprised.”
