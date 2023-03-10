City council meeting short but productive

The Clay Center City Council held a brief meeting on Monday evening, lasting approximately 17 minutes. Mayor Jimmy Thatcher attributed the short duration of the meeting to the hard work done by the members of the council prior to the public gathering. During the meeting, the council approved the renewal of the liquor license for Southside Liquor, and the members discussed bids for the replacement of the lawnmower at the cemetery.
There were two bids for the lawnmower. Councilman Mike Schultze presented the first bid from Bruna Implement. The bid was for a new 2023 Grasshopper Model 725DT diesel mower with all necessary attachments, at a total cost of $23,350. Bruna Implement also offered a trade-in of $13,400 for the cemetery’s 2020 mower of the same make and model. The final cost to the city would be $9,950. The second bid came from Hometown Outdoor Power Inc. of Minneapolis, which offered an identical 2023 mower at a cost of $22,695 and a trade-in allowance of $11,995. The final cost from Outdoor Power was $10,700. After some discussion regarding the warranty of the mower, the council unanimously voted to accept the bid from Bruna Implement.
