New neurology nurse practitioner at CCMC

Clay County Medical Center recently announced the addition of a new neurology nurse practitioner to their Specialty Clinic. Amanda Lamb, APRN, a board-certified neurology nurse practitioner, is set to join the team, providing diagnosis, treatment, and management of neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s, memory loss, seizures, and migraine headaches.
Lamb is based at Stormont Vail Health Cotton O’Neil Clinic in Manhattan, Kan., but will be available to see patients in Clay Center once a month, every fourth Wednesday. This move is expected to significantly reduce the burden on local residents who would otherwise have to travel long distances to access specialized neurological care.
