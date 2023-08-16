Annetta (Myers) Hayes had a dream to building a museum that held the history at Wakefield. In the 1960s, she belonged to the Wakefield Library Club and members of that club helped her make this dream come true.
By 1973, they raised enough to build the first wing. By 1980, they started the museum. They built the Banner addition and by 1990 the Ram addition was built. The founders of the museum, which were Hayes, Evelyn Hawes, Gertrude Marshall, Dee Lumb, Betty Herman, Thelma Brougher and Marion Mason, have all passed away, but others took over where they left off.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.