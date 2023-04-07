C.L. Snodgrass speaks to the Clay Center Council Tuesday about the city band and the new director. Snodgass, a former city councilman, claimed he was fortunate to win only because he was unopposed, and he appreciates the important role the council plays.
Longtime City Band Director C.L. Snodgrass invited the Clay Center City Council and the public to attend summer band concerts this year and announced he will be stepping back and passing the torch to Daniela Thrasher, who will be the new city band director.
Snodgrass said this year will be the 107th year for the Clay Center Municipal Band and the 96th year for the Dexter Park Bandshell, which he called “an important landmark” for the city. Snograss has been part of the City Band ever since he was in seventh-grade and said his father put him in the band as a trumpet player because he “never knew any more than I did at that time” and since he knew so much his father announced there was nothing more he could learn from him, but perhaps he could learn something playing in the band.
