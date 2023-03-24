Nearly 500 Emporia State University students graduated during ceremonies in December 2022. Graduate students were recognized Dec. 16; undergraduate students on Dec. 17.
Students from the surrounding community were: Clay Center - McCanna Mae Kopfer with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education, Libby Ann Schurle with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, and Wakefield - Rebecca Keim with a Master of Science in instructional specialist with a concentration in elementary STEM.
