Clay Center, KS (67432)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly this evening. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.