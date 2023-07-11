C.L. Snodgrass, longtime band director, will be honored at the Clay Center City Band Concert next Wednesday, July 19, for his 50 plus years of leadership as director of the group. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. and will be held in the Dexter Park Bandshell in Clay Center.
Following the concert, a reception will be held at the Rex Theatre in downtown Clay Center to recognize C.L. and the Snodgrass family. Refreshments will be served and the public is invited to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.