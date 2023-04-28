CCGPT receives van donation from Berggrens

David (left) and Shirley Berggren donated their Ford Windstar van to the Clay County Task Force and Clay County General Public Transportation (CCGPT). Jay Berends, CCGPT manager, expresses his thanks for the generous donation which will help to meet the demand for intown rides.
David and Shirley Berggren of Clay Center have mastered the art of living according to the following quote by Jon Mean, “When you can give without expecting anything in return, you have mastered the art of living.”
Due to health reasons, the Berggrens aren’t able to drive anymore but still wanted to put their 2004 Ford Windstar van to good use. So, they recently donated it to the Clay County Task Force and Clay County General Public Transportation (CCGPT).
