Peerson files to retain seat on school board; Jermark for Position 3

Current school board president Apryl Peerson, Clay Center, filed for re-election to the No. 7 seat on the USD-379 school board last Friday, according to a release from Clay County Clerk and Elections Officer Kayla Wang. Peerson paid the filing fee to be included in the election. In January, Tracy Claeys, also of Clay Center, was the first individual to file for the local school board election. Claeys is seeking to unseat Peerson.
Additionally, Wang reported that David Jermark had paid the filing fee to run for position No. 3 on the USD-379 school board on March 10.
