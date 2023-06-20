TOPEKA – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), with assistance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and other partners, updated findings on the white powder found in letters sent to Kansas legislators and public officials.
One such letter was received by Bill Bloom, representative of the 64th District of the Kansas House, which represents most of Clay County and surrounding areas. Bloom received the suspicious letter at his Clay County residence with a bogus name and address as the return address.
